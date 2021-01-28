VIDEO: Stanley Tucci Shares His Italian Language Skills on LATE NIGHT WITH SETH MEYERS
Tucci stars in SUPERNOVA alongside Colin Firth.
Stanley Tucci explains a game he plays with his children, then talks about his new series Stanley Tucci: Searching for Italy and working with Colin Firth while filming Supernova.
Watch the clip from "Late Night With Seth Meyers" below!
