Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

VIDEO: Stanley Tucci Shares His Italian Language Skills on LATE NIGHT WITH SETH MEYERS

Tucci stars in SUPERNOVA alongside Colin Firth.

Jan. 28, 2021  

Stanley Tucci explains a game he plays with his children, then talks about his new series Stanley Tucci: Searching for Italy and working with Colin Firth while filming Supernova.

Watch the clip from "Late Night With Seth Meyers" below!

Beloved "Saturday Night Live" personality - and the longest serving anchor on the show's wildly popular "Weekend Update" - Seth Meyers takes over as host of NBC's "Late Night," home to A-list celebrity guests, memorable comedy and the best in musical talent.

Watch LATE NIGHT WITH SETH MEYERS weeknights 12:35/11:35c.

VIDEO: Stanley Tucci Shares His Italian Language Skills on LATE NIGHT WITH SETH MEYERS
Click Here to Watch the Video!play


Featured This Week on Stage Door

Shoutouts, Classes, and More from Your Favorite Broadway Stars
Ben Cameron
Ben Cameron
Betsy Struxness
Betsy Struxness
Arielle Jacobs
Arielle Jacobs

Related Articles View More TV Stories
USUCC: An Original Zoomsical Premieres Next Month Photo

USUCC: An Original Zoomsical Premieres Next Month

Reena Singh Named Senior Vice President for Disney Branded TV Photo

Reena Singh Named Senior Vice President for Disney Branded TV

SHOAH Available to Own Digitally for the First Time Ever March 2 Photo

SHOAH Available to Own Digitally for the First Time Ever March 2

George Clooney to Receive AARP Magazine Career Achievement Honor Photo

George Clooney to Receive AARP Magazine Career Achievement Honor


More Hot Stories For You