VIDEO: Sofia Richie and Scott Disick Plan Their Future Together in FLIP IT LIKE DISICK Clip

The "Flip It Like Disick" star admits his 21-year-old girlfriend finally calmed him down...so now they're ready to move in together!

E! is moving into THE NEIGHBORHOOD of real estate and luxury renovation with the new series "Flip It like Disick," bringing viewers inside the lavish personal and professional world of Scott Disick, as he tackles his most extravagant endeavor yet; high-end home flipping and remodeling. Fueled by Disick's passion for property development, which began almost five years ago when he successfully flipped his first investment, this series follows him and his dynamic, hilarious and headstrong team, which includes former Pop singer-turned-interior designer Willa Ford; Disick's best friend Benny Luciano; their all-star short-tempered contractor Miki Mor; Benny's wife and realtor Kozet Luciano; and Disick's assistant Lindsay Diamond. Led by Disick, the group will convert unique home projects for his celebrity friends and family, including guestrooms, studios and his kids' playhouse at their mother Kourtney's home, as well as transform an ambitious multi-million dollar property in Los Angeles. Follow along across social using hashtag #FlipItLikeDisick on Twitter, Instagram and Facebook.



"Flip It Like Disick" is produced by STX television with Tower 2 Productions and Ryan Seacrest Productions, with Ryan Holcomb, Jason Goldberg, Lori Gordon, Scott Disick and Kris Jenner serving as executive producers.

Flip It Like Disick airs Sundays at 10 p.m. ET/PT, on E!.





