VIDEO: Sofia Carson Talks About Pandemic Film SONGBIRD

Sofia Carson talks about her role in 'Songbird,' a film inspired by the current pandemic.

Dec. 9, 2020  

Sofia Carson talks about her role in "Songbird," a film inspired by the current pandemic.

Watch the clip from "Live with Kelly and Ryan" below!

"Live with Kelly and Ryan" is distributed in national Syndication by Disney Media Networks. The show is produced by WABC-TV in New York and executive produced by Michael Gelman, Kelly Ripa and Ryan Seacrest.

