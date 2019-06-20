VIDEO: Showtime Shares First Look at Fifth and Final Season of THE AFFAIR

SHOWTIME has released the first-look teaser for the highly anticipated fifth and final season of the critically acclaimed, Golden Globe-winning Showtime drama series THE AFFAIR. Premiering on Sunday, August 25 at 9 p.m. ET/PT, the series was created by WGA Award-winning playwright, writer, executive producer and showrunner Sarah Treem (House of Cards, In Treatment). THE AFFAIR is also executive produced by Jessica Rhoades (Sharp Objects), Hagai Levi (In Treatment) and Michele Giordono (Nurse Jackie). Starring Golden Globe nominee Dominic West, Golden Globe winner Maura Tierney and Sanaa Lathan, the series explores the emotional and psychological effects of an affair that destroyed two marriages, and the crime that brings these individuals back together. Oscar® and Golden Globe Award winner Anna Paquin (True Blood) joined the final season as a series regular.

Watch the first look at THE AFFAIR below!

Season five will chronicle the aftermath of last season's horrific events and find the characters coming to terms with the consequences of their choices - as they make the realization that if they really want to change their futures, they must first face the past. Helen (Tierney) begins the season involved in an intoxicating new affair with a charismatic movie star (guest star Claes Bang), who offers to give her everything she's been missing. Noah (West) meanwhile has to swallow his pride and his jealousy and step in to take care of his family in her absence. But just when things seem to have stabilized, a chance encounter with someone from the distant past sets in a motion a sequence of events that brings them both to their knees. Paquin stars as Alison and Cole's now adult daughter Joanie Lockhart, who returns some years in the future to piece together the truth about what happened to her mother, bringing the whole story full circle. In addition to West, Tierney and Paquin, season five series regulars include Julia Goldani Telles and Jadon Sand as Noah and Helen's children, Whitney and Trevor Solloway; and Lathan, as Janelle, Noah's girlfriend and the principal at the school where he teaches. New guest stars in season five include Jennifer Jason Leigh (PATRICK MELROSE), Claes Bang (The Square) and Lyriq Bent (She's Gotta Have It), with Russell Hornsby (Fences) returning. Emily Browning, Omar Metwally, John Doman, Kathleen Chalfant, Max Fowler, Michael Braun, Abigail Dylan Harrison and Jake Siciliano will also guest star.

