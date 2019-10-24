VIDEO: Showtime Releases the Trailer for THE L WORD: GENERATION Q

SHOWTIME has released the official poster and trailer for the highly-anticipated new series THE L WORD: GENERATION Q premiering on Sunday, December 8 at 10 p.m. ET/PT. The sequel to the groundbreaking drama series THE L WORD®, which originally ran on Showtime from 2004-2009, continues to follow the intermingled lives of Bette Porter (Jennifer Beals), Alice Pieszecki (Leisha Hailey) and Shane McCutcheon (Katherine Moennig), along with new characters Dani Nùñez (Arienne Mandi), Micah Lee (Leo Sheng), Finley (Jacqueline Toboni), Sophie Suarez (Rosanny Zayas) and Gigi (Sepideh Moafi) as they experience love, heartbreak, sex, setbacks and success in L.A.

Watch the trailer below!

THE L WORD: GENERATION Q is currently in production on eight episodes in Los Angeles. Guest stars include Brian Michael, Stephanie Allyne, Olivia Thirlby, Fortune Feimster and Latarsha Rose. The series is executive produced by showrunner Marja-Lewis Ryan (The Four-Faced Liar, 6 Balloons), with series creator Ilene Chaiken, Kristen Campo, Allyce Ozarski, Steph Green (pilot), and original series stars Jennifer Beals, Katherine Moennig and Leisha Hailey.

SHOWTIME is currently available to subscribers via cable, DBS, and telco providers, and as a stand-alone streaming service through Amazon, Apple®, Google, LG Smart TVs, Oculus Go, Roku®, Samsung Smart TVs and Xbox One. Consumers can also subscribe to Showtime via Amazon's Prime Video Channels, Apple TV Channels, AT&T TV Now, FuboTV, Hulu, The Roku Channel, Sling TV, Sony PlayStation™ Vue, and Youtube TV or directly at www.showtime.com.





