VIDEO: Showtime Releases Trailer for New Docu-Series OUTCRY

SHOWTIME has released the official trailer and poster art for the new documentary series OUTCRY, which will have its world premiere at the South By Southwest (SXSW) Conference and Festivals in Austin on Saturday, March 14, ahead of its television premiere on Showtime on Friday, April 3 at 9 p.m. ET/PT. Produced and directed by Emmy Award-winning filmmaker Pat Kondelis, OUTCRY examines the gripping story of HIGH SCHOOL FOOTBALL star Greg Kelley, his controversial conviction and the quest for truth and justice as the case unfolds.

Kelley had incredible momentum going into his senior year of high school in Leander, Texas, but that came to a sudden halt in the summer of 2013 when he was arrested and convicted of super aggravated sexual assault of a four-year-old boy. After he was sentenced to 25 years in state prison without the possibility of parole, a groundswell of support emerged, calling into question the investigation, the prosecution's tactics and ultimately, the validity of the conviction. Over the course of three years, OUTCRY captures a divided community and follows the principal participants on both sides of the appeal process as they work in pursuit of opposing truths.

OUTCRY is produced and directed in association with Kondelis and his Emmy Award-winning film and television production team at Bat Bridge Entertainment. It is the latest in a series of unscripted programming from Showtime Sports Documentary Films that spotlights contemporary subject matter. Additional titles in THE LINEUP include the 2017 Sports Emmy Award-winning DISGRACED, SHUT UP AND DRIBBLE, BIPOLAR ROCK 'N' ROLLER, QUIET STORM: THE RON ARTEST STORY, and 100%: JULIAN EDELMAN.

