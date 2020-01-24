VIDEO: Showtime Releases Season Two Trailer for Docu-Series THE TRADE

SHOWTIME has released the trailer and key art for the upcoming season of the IDA Award-winning series THE TRADE ahead of its premiere next week at the Sundance Film Festival.

Directed by Emmy® and DGA Award winner and Oscar nominee Matthew Heineman, the four-part series follows Central Americans on an odyssey to the United States (including some heading back home after being deported), while also delving into the shadow industries that prey on them every step along the way. By shedding light on the smugglers and traffickers who take advantage of the migrants' vulnerability and on law enforcement pursuing them at the border, THE TRADE brings audiences inside the rarely seen underbelly of the migrants' world and humanizes their struggle to survive. THE TRADE premieres on Friday, March 6 at 9 p.m. ET/PT on SHOWTIME.

Watch the trailer below!

THE TRADE is executive produced by Heineman, Pagan Harleman and Joedan Okun. Join the conversation on social using #TheTrade.

