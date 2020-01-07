VIDEO: Shaquille O'Neal Tackles the GOAT Debate on THE TONIGHT SHOW WITH JIMMY FALLON!

Jan. 7, 2020  

Shaquille O'Neal responds to a meme pitting him and Kobe Bryant against LeBron James and Anthony Davis in a 2-on-2 game, reveals why he knows Stevie Wonder is not really blind and teases his fourth annual Shaq's Fun House SUPER BOWL party.

Watch the clip from "The Tonight Show With Jimmy Fallon" below!

Click Here to Watch the Video!



