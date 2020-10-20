Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

VIDEO: Senator Amy Klobuchar Talks Suburban Women Voters on LATE NIGHT WITH SETH MEYERS

Sen. Amy Klobuchar pays tribute to Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg.

Oct. 20, 2020  

Sen. Amy Klobuchar pays tribute to Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg, explains why we may not know the results of the election right away and talks about the Republican Party's refusal to take COVID-19 seriously.

Watch the clip from "Late Night With Seth Meyers" below!

Beloved "Saturday Night Live" personality - and the longest serving anchor on the show's wildly popular "Weekend Update" - Seth Meyers takes over as host of NBC's "Late Night," home to A-list celebrity guests, memorable comedy and the best in musical talent.

Watch LATE NIGHT WITH SETH MEYERS weeknights 12:35/11:35c.

