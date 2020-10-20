VIDEO: Senator Amy Klobuchar Talks Suburban Women Voters on LATE NIGHT WITH SETH MEYERS

Sen. Amy Klobuchar pays tribute to Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg.

Sen. Amy Klobuchar pays tribute to Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg, explains why we may not know the results of the election right away and talks about the Republican Party's refusal to take COVID-19 seriously.

