VIDEO: See if Phil's a Jay in This Clip from MODERN FAMILY

Nov. 21, 2019  

As Phil (Ty Burrell) laments his most recent airplane-to-face accident, he tells Cam (Eric Stonestreet) about what he sees as Jay's cruelty. Turns out Cam has his own story of Jay being protective of Mitchell, but Cam says that now that he's a father too, he understands. And maybe Phil actually understands as well.

From 'The Last Thanksgiving,' season 11, episode 7 of Modern Family.

Watch MODERN FAMILY WEDNESDAY 9|8c on ABC, streaming, on demand, and Hulu.

