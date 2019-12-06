VIDEO: See a First Look at Amazon's THE BOYS

Fans at CCXP in São Paulo, Brazil were given a first look of the highly anticipated second season of the Amazon Original series The Boys, coming to Prime Video in 2020. Cast in attendance included Antony Starr, Erin Moriarty, Jessie T. Usher and Karen Fukuhara.

The Boys is a fun and irreverent take on superheroes who abuse their powers and the vigilantes who embark on a heroic quest to take them down. The series stars Karl Urban, Jack Quaid, Antony Starr, Erin Moriarty, Dominique McElligott, Jessie T. Usher, Laz Alonso, Chace Crawford, Tomer Capon, Karen Fukuhara and Nathan Mitchell. Giancarlo Esposito will return as "Mr. Edgar." Aya Cash (You're The Worst), Claudia Doumit (Timeless) and Goran Visnjic (Timeless) are among the new faces in the sophomore season. The critically-acclaimed and fan favorite first season is streaming now on Prime Video in more than 200 countries and territories.

Based on The New York Times best-selling comic by Garth Ennis and Darick Robertson, The Boys was developed by showrunner Eric Kripke (Supernatural), who also serves as writer, executive producer. Joining Kripke as executive producers are Point Grey Pictures' Seth Rogen (Preacher), Evan Goldberg (Preacher), and James Weaver (Preacher), Original Film's Neal H. Moritz (Prison Break), and Pavun Shetty (New Girl), as well as Craig Rosenberg, Rebecca Sonnenshine, Phil Sgriccia, Ken Levin and Jason Netter. Ennis and Robertson also co-executive produce.

Watch the promo below!





