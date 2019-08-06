VIDEO: See The Opening Credits From BH90210 on FOX

FOX has released the opening credits for its highly anticipated new series airing BH90210. In the reboot of the hit series, the seven former teen idols will be playing heightened versions of themselves in the brand-new serialized drama - with a healthy dose of irreverence - that is inspired by their real lives and relationships with each other.

Watch the opening credits below!

Having gone their separate ways since the original series ended 19 years ago, Shannen, Jason, Jennie, Ian, Gabrielle, Brian and Tori reunite when one of them suggests it's time to get a "Beverly Hills, 90210" reboot up and running. But getting it going may make for an even more delicious soap than the reboot itself. What will happen when first loves, old romances, friends and frenemies come back together, as this iconic cast - whom the whole world watched grow up together - attempts to continue from where they left off?

"BH90210" PREMIERES TOMORROW, WEDNESDAY, AUG. 7 @ 9/8c ON FOX!





