VIDEO: See David Harbour in the Trailer for FRANKENSTEIN'S MONSTER'S MONSTER, FRANKENSTEIN

Netflix has released the trailer for Frankenstein's Monster's Monster, Frankenstein. In this new mockumentary, join "Stranger Things" actor David Harbour as he uncovers lost footage from his father's televised stage play, Frankenstein's Monster's Monster, Frankenstein.

Watch the trailer below!

Expect the unexpected in this over-the-top and often dramatic(ish) reimagined tale of mystery and suspense. With appearances by Alfred Molina, Kate Berlant, and more special guests, Harbour explores the depths of his family's acting lineage to gain insight into his father's legacy - all in 28-minutes.

Directed by Daniel Gray Longino ("Kroll Show" and "PEN15") and written by John Levenstein ("Arrested Development" and "Kroll Show"), Frankenstein's Monster's Monster, Frankenstein launches globally on Netflix on July 16, 2019.





