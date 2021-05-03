VIDEO: See A Sneak Peek From THE MOSQUITO COAST All-New Episode

Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

Starring Justin Theroux and Melissa George, premiering May 7 on Apple TV+.

May. 3, 2021  

Apple TV+ has shared a sneak peek clip from the third episode of "The Mosquito Coast," the new drama series adapted from the best-selling novel and starring Justin Theroux, Melissa George, Logan Polish and Gabriel Bateman, available Friday, May 7.

In "Everybody Knows This Is Nowhere," with the Feds closing in on them, the Foxes and Chuy must cross the desert on foot-and face adversity both natural and man-made.

From award-winning novelist Neil Cross, and based on the best-selling book by Paul Theroux which celebrates its 40th anniversary this year, "The Mosquito Coast" is a gripping adventure and layered character drama following the dangerous journey of a radical idealist and brilliant inventor, Allie Fox (played by Justin Theroux), who uproots his family for Mexico when they suddenly find themselves on the run from the US government.

The seven-episode first season is created for television and executive produced by Neil Cross. Also executive producing are Rupert Wyatt, who directs the first two episodes, author Paul Theroux, star Justin Theroux and Edward L. McDonnell. Alan Gasmer, Peter Jaysen and Bob Bookman also serve as executive producers for Veritas Entertainment Group. Developed by Neil Cross and Tom Bissell, "The Mosquito Coast" is a Fremantle Production for Apple TV+.

Learn more at https://tv.apple.com/us/show/the-mosquito-coast/.

Click Here to Watch the Video!play


