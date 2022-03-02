Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

VIDEO: Sebastián Yatra Performs 'Dos Oruguitas' from ENCANTO in New Music Video

Encanto is now streaming on Disney+.

Mar. 2, 2022  

Disney has released a new performance music video of Sebastián Yatra singing "Dos Oruguitas" from Encanto.

The track, written by Lin-Manuel Miranda, was recently nominated for an Academy Award for Best Original Song. The Encanto soundtrack is currently #1 on the Billboard albums chart. The album includes the #1 single, "We Don't Talk About Bruno."

"Encanto" is directed by Byron Howard ("Zootopia," "Tangled") and Jared Bush (co-director "Zootopia"), co-directed by Charise Castro Smith (writer "The Death of Eva Sofia Valdez") and produced by Clark Spencer and Yvett Merino. Bush and Castro Smith are screenwriters on the film.

In the film, the magic of the Encanto has blessed every child in THE FAMILY with a unique gift from super strength to the power to heal-every child except one, Mirabel. But when she discovers that the magic surrounding the Encanto is in danger, Mirabel decides that she, the only ordinary Madrigal, might just be her exceptional family's last hope. THE VOICE cast includes Stephanie Beatriz, María Cecilia Botero, Wilmer Valderrama, Adassa, Diane Guerrero, Mauro Castillo, Angie Cepeda, Jessica Darrow, Rhenzy Feliz and Carolina Gaitán.

Watch the new performance video here:

VIDEO: Sebastián Yatra Performs 'Dos Oruguitas' from ENCANTO in New Music Video
Click Here to Watch the Video!



