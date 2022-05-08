VIDEO: Season 5 Premiere Date and Trailer Released for COBRA KAI

The hit TV series Cobra Kai has announce that Season 5 will premiere on September 9th, 2022. The show is available to stream exclusively on Netflix. Following the shocking results of the All Valley Tournament, Terry Silver is expanding the Cobra Kai empire and trying to make his "No Mercy" style of karate the only game in town. With Kreese behind bars and Johnny Lawrence setting karate aside to focus on repairing the damage he's caused, Daniel LaRusso must call on an old friend for help.

Netflix surprised Cobra Kai fans on Friday, May 6th in Los Angeles at Cobra Kai: Live & Bad Ass with a first look teaser for the upcoming fifth season. This one-night-only celebration marked Night 7 of Netflix Is A Joke: The Festival and brought together cast and producers for exclusive conversations, live performances and surprise guest appearances.

The cast features Ralph Macchio (Daniel LaRusso), William Zabka (Johnny Lawrence), Courtney Henggeler (Amanda LaRusso), Xolo Maridueña (Miguel Diaz), Tanner Buchanan (Robby Keene), Mary Mouser (Samantha LaRusso), Jacob Bertrand (Hawk), Gianni Decenzo (Demetri), Vanessa Rubio (Carmen), Peyton List (Tory) and Martin Kove (John Kreese) with DALLAS Dupree Young (Kenny), Oona O'Brien (Devon), Griffin Santopietro (Anthony), and Thomas Ian Griffith (Terry Silver).

