VIDEO: Sarah Silverman Talks About Her Dad on LATE NIGHT

Sarah Silverman talks about her dad's funny and strange personality, shares her expectations ahead of the first presidential debate between Trump and Biden and shares how the foundation of our democracy includes socialism.

