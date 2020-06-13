VIDEO: Sarah Cooper Debuts TikTok Trump Impersonation on THE TONIGHT SHOW

Click Here for More Articles on Shutdown Streaming

Last night, comedian Sarah Cooper debuted a brand-new President Trump TikTok impersonation on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon. The hilarious video is called "How to Bathroom."

Check out the video below!

