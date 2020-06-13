Shutdown Streaming
VIDEO: Sarah Cooper Debuts TikTok Trump Impersonation on THE TONIGHT SHOW

Last night, comedian Sarah Cooper debuted a brand-new President Trump TikTok impersonation on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon. The hilarious video is called "How to Bathroom."

The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon features hilarious highlights from the show, including comedy sketches, music parodies, celebrity interviews, ridiculous games, and, of course, Jimmy's Thank You Notes and hashtags! You'll also find behind the scenes videos and other great web exclusives.

