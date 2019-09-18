VIDEO: Sara Gilbert Talks Season Two of THE CONNERS on GOOD MORNING AMERICA!

Sep. 18, 2019  

Emmy-nominated actress Sara Gilbert stopped by "Good Morning America" to talk about starring as the sarcastic-yet-lovable Darlene Conner on "The Conners" and gives fan a look ahead to the new season. Watch the clip below!

Every weekday 7 a.m. - 9 a.m. GOOD MORNING AMERICA brings you the latest breaking news, expert analysis, helpful advice for everyday living, recipes from the best chefs in the country and live performances from the best musicians on television.

