VIDEO: STRANGER THINGS Begins Filming Season 4; Hopper Set to Return!

Article Pixel Feb. 14, 2020  

Stranger Things creators, The Duffer Brothers, have shared the news that season 4 of the Netflix series has begun production. They've also announced that Chief Hopper, played by David Harbour will be returning!

"We're excited to officially confirm that production on Stranger Things 4 is now underway -- and even more excited to announce the return of Hopper! Although it's not all good news for our "American"; he is imprisoned far from home in the snowy wasteland of Kamchatka, where he will face dangers both human...and other. Meanwhile, back in the states, a new horror is beginning to surface, something long buried, something that connects everything....

Season 4 is shaping up to be the biggest and most frightening season yet, and we cannot wait for everyone to see more. In the meantime -- pray for the American."

From Russia with love,

The Duffer Brothers

Stranger Things is a Netflix Original Series created by The Duffer Brothers and produced by Monkey Massacre Productions & 21 Laps Entertainment. The Duffer Brothers serve as executive producers on the series alongside Shawn Levy and Dan Cohen of 21 Laps Entertainment and Iain Paterson.

