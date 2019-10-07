VIDEO: SOUTH PARK Reaches 300th Episode On October 9

The show's creators celebrate the THIRD episode of Tegridy Farms in the episode titled, "SHOTS!!!" airing on Wednesday, October 9 at 10:00 p.m. ET/PT on Comedy Central.

This week, Randy revels in a Tegridy Farms milestone. Meanwhile, Cartman stands his ground and refuses to get a shot.

Watch a preview below!

In honor of the 300th episode of South Park, Comedy Central will host an all-day series marathon starting at 9:00 a.m. ET/PT on October 9. All-new episodes from this season will be available to stream in HD exclusively onSouth Park Studios and Hulu the day after they premiere. Fans will continue to have next-day access to new episodes, as well as the entire SOUTH PARK library, across all internet-connected devices with a Hulu subscription. New episodes and a selection of curated episodes will be available to stream on SouthPark.cc.com, cc.com and the Comedy Central App.

Comedy Central's SOUTH PARK launched on August 13, 1997. The series airs Wednesday nights at 10:00 p.m. and repeats later that night at Midnight (all times ET/PT).

Trey Parker and Matt Stone are the co-creators of South Park. Parker, Stone, Anne Garefino and Frank C. Agnone II are the Executive Producers of the Emmy® and Peabody® Award-winning South Park. Eric Stough, Adrien Beard, Bruce Howell and Vernon Chatman are Producers. Chris Brion is the Creative Director of SOUTH PARK Digital Studios. South Park's Website is SouthPark.cc.com.





