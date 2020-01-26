VIDEO: SNL Returns With 'Hell-ish' Political Cold Open, Featuring Adam Driver as Jeffrey Epstein

Saturday Night Live returned for its first episode of 2020 last night. The episode was hosted by Adam Driver and the musical guest was Halsey.

The show of course kicked off with a politically-themed cold open. In this sketch, Donald Trump's attorney Alan Dershowitz (Jon Lovitz) gives Senator Mitch McConnell (Beck Bennett) and Senator Susan Collins (Cecily Strong) a preview of his impeachment defense. Driver also plays Jeffrey Epstein in the sketch.

Check out the clip below!

Saturday Night Live (SNL) is a late-night live television variety show created by Lorne Michaels and developed by Dick Ebersol. The show premiered on NBC on October 11, 1975, under the original title NBC's Saturday Night. The show's comedy sketches, which parody contemporary culture and politics, are performed by a large and varying cast of repertory and newer cast members.





