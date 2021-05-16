VIDEO: SATURDAY NIGHT LIVE Takes on the CDC's New Mask Guidelines

Last night's SATURDAY NIGHT LIVE Cold Open spoofed the CDC's new COVID-19 guidelines that state that masks are no longer necessary for fully vaccinated people.

In the sketch, Dr. Anthony Fauci (Kate McKinnon) presents different scenarios to demonstrate the new guidelines.

Watch the full sketch below!

