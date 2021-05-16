Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

VIDEO: SATURDAY NIGHT LIVE Takes on the CDC's New Mask Guidelines

The sketch features Kate McKinnon as Dr. Anthony Fauci.

May. 16, 2021  

Last night's SATURDAY NIGHT LIVE Cold Open spoofed the CDC's new COVID-19 guidelines that state that masks are no longer necessary for fully vaccinated people.

In the sketch, Dr. Anthony Fauci (Kate McKinnon) presents different scenarios to demonstrate the new guidelines.

Watch the full sketch below!

Saturday Night Live (SNL) is an late-night live television variety show created by Lorne Michaels and developed by Dick Ebersol. The show premiered on NBC on October 11, 1975, under the original title NBC's Saturday Night. The show's comedy sketches, which parody contemporary culture and politics, are performed by a large and varying cast of repertory and newer cast members.L

