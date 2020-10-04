Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

VIDEO: SATURDAY NIGHT LIVE Tackles the Presidential Debate With Alec Baldwin's Trump and Jim Carrey's Biden

This was the show's first episode in front of a live audience since the start of the pandemic.

Oct. 4, 2020  

Saturday Night Live has officially returned for its new season, the first in front of a live audience since the start of the pandemic.

Last night, the show's cold open tackled the presidential debate that was held on Tuesday.

In the sketch, Chris Wallace (Beck Bennett) moderates the first debate between Donald Trump (Alec Baldwin) and Joe Biden (Jim Carrey).

Check out the video below!

Saturday Night Live (SNL) is an late-night live television variety show created by Lorne Michaels and developed by Dick Ebersol. The show premiered on NBC on October 11, 1975, under the original title NBC's Saturday Night. The show's comedy sketches, which parody contemporary culture and politics, are performed by a large and varying cast of repertory and newer cast members.

