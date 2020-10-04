VIDEO: SATURDAY NIGHT LIVE References ELLEN Controversy in DREW BARRYMORE SHOW Sketch

Chloe Fineman plays Barrymore in the sketch.

Saturday Night Live has officially returned for its new season, the first in front of a live audience since the start of the pandemic.

Last night, the show did a spoof of The Drew Barrymore Show, and referenced the controversy surrounding The Ellen DeGeneres Show.

"There is a new face in daytime," a voiceover said in the sketch. "After seeing what went down with Ellen, we took a hard turn in the other direction."

Watch the full sketch below, featuring Chloe Fineman as Barrymore!

Saturday Night Live (SNL) is an late-night live television variety show created by Lorne Michaels and developed by Dick Ebersol. The show premiered on NBC on October 11, 1975, under the original title NBC's Saturday Night. The show's comedy sketches, which parody contemporary culture and politics, are performed by a large and varying cast of repertory and newer cast members.

View More TV Stories Related Articles

More Hot Stories For You