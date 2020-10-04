Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

VIDEO: SATURDAY NIGHT LIVE References ELLEN Controversy in DREW BARRYMORE SHOW Sketch

Chloe Fineman plays Barrymore in the sketch.

Oct. 4, 2020  

Saturday Night Live has officially returned for its new season, the first in front of a live audience since the start of the pandemic.

Last night, the show did a spoof of The Drew Barrymore Show, and referenced the controversy surrounding The Ellen DeGeneres Show.

"There is a new face in daytime," a voiceover said in the sketch. "After seeing what went down with Ellen, we took a hard turn in the other direction."

Watch the full sketch below, featuring Chloe Fineman as Barrymore!

