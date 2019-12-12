VIDEO: Ryan Reynolds Talks 6 UNDERGROUND on TODAY SHOW

Actor Ryan Reynolds tells TODAY that his new thriller "6 Underground" includes "the craziest car chase that has ever been committed to film." He also comments on video showing him jumping away from frantic fans on Brazil and talks about his three kids and his supposed feud with Hugh Jackman.

Watch the clip from "TODAY Show" below!

