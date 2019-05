VIDEO: Russell Crowe is Roger Ailes in THE LOUDEST VOICE Trailer

In today's politically charged media landscape, no figure looms larger, even after his passing, than Roger Ailes, who molded Fox News into a force that irrevocably changed the conversation about the highest levels of government. To understand the events that led to the rise of the modern Republican Party, one must understand Ailes. The upcoming limited series takes on that challenge, focusing primarily on the past decade in which Ailes arguably became the Republican Party's de facto leader, while also touching on defining events in Ailes' life, including his experiences with world leaders that gave birth to Ailes' political career and the sexual harassment accusations and settlements that brought his Fox News reign to an end. The series aims to shed light on the psychology that drives the political process from the top down.