VIDEO: Russell Crowe Talks with GOOD MORNING AMERICA About New Film UNHINGED

THE GLADIATOR star also revealed he still lives with injuries from filming 20 years ago.

Believe it or not, it has been 20 years since Russell Crowe first entertained us in THE GLADIATOR. The film veteran is now smashing into theaters with road-rage thriller UNHINGED. He recently sat down for an interview with GOOD MORNING AMERICA about the project.

Watch the full interview below!

Decades after the Roman war movie that earned him an Oscar, Crowe admitted he lives with permanent injuries from the job. UNHINGED looks equally intense, but this time, Crowe's weapon is a car. He plays a man who loses control after a motor incident and begins stalking the woman he thinks is responsible.

Having a Crowe craving? Catch the star as Inspector Javert in LES MISERABLES, streaming on Netflix now.

UNHINGED hits theaters today.

Photo Credit: Skip Bolden

View More TV Stories Related Articles