VIDEO: Ronan Farrow Talks About Trump & the National Enquirer on THE LATE SHOW WITH STEPHEN COLBERT

Oct. 24, 2019  

"Catch And Kill" author Ronan Farrow saw 60 items, including affairs and cases of sexual misconduct, on the list of scandals the National Enquirer kept on Donald Trump before he became President.

Watch the clip from "The Late Show With Stephen Colbert" below!

