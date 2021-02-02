VIDEO: Robin Wright Talks About Living in the Wilderness on JIMMY KIMMEL LIVE!

Robin talks about her new pajamas, getting married before quarantine, her French husband thinking all LA drivers are terrible, shooting her new movie Land in the wilderness, hiring a local mountain man/bear whisperer to help on set, her new found skills, singing "Everybody Wants to Rule the World" by Tears for Fears in the movie, and we look back at an 80's music video Robin starred in called 'Girls Like You" by Combo-nation.

Watch the clip from "Jimmy Kimmel Live" below!

Jimmy Kimmel serves as host and executive producer of Emmy®-nominated "Jimmy Kimmel Live!," ABC's late-night talk show. "Jimmy Kimmel Live!" is well known for its huge viral video successes, with over 11 billion views and more than 15 million subscribers on the show's Youtube channel. Some of Kimmel's most popular comedy bits include "Celebrities Read Mean Tweets," "Lie Witness News," "Unnecessary Censorship," "Halloween Candy Youtube Challenge," and music videos like "I (Wanna) Channing All Over Your Tatum."