VIDEO: Robert Downey Jr. Outlines Plans For A New Show With Stephen Colbert

The new clip comes from the actor's Super Bowl interview with Colbert.

Mar. 23, 2021  

In this Robert Downey Jr. interview featuring brand new footage from his visit during the SUPER BOWL episode, the acclaimed actor talks about why he no longer goes skydiving and brainstorms plans for a new show with host Stephen Colbert.

The actor is best known for playing Tony Stark/Iron Man across many films in the Marvel Cinematic Universe.

Watch the clip from "The Late Show With Stephen Colbert" below!

The Late Show with Stephen Colbert is the premier late night talk show on CBS, airing at 11:35pm EST, streaming online via Paramount+, and delivered to the International Space Station on a USB drive taped to a weather balloon. Every night, viewers can expect: Comedy, humor, funny moments, witty interviews, celebrities, famous people, movie stars, bits, humorous celebrities doing bits, funny celebs, big group photos of every star from Hollywood, even the reclusive ones, plus also jokes.

Click Here to Watch the Video!play


