VIDEO: Robert De Niro Says Trump is a 'Fake President' on THE LATE SHOW WITH STEPHEN COLBERT

Nov. 26, 2019  

The star of "The Irishman" on Netflix makes his third visit to The Late Show and gives Stephen Colbert his honest opinion about President Trump and some of the people seeking to replace him in 2020.

Watch the clip from "The Late Show With Stephen Colbert" below!

