VIDEO: QUEER EYE Hosts Try Out Cheesy Pick Up Lines In A Charm Battle

Jul. 8, 2019  

The hosts of QUEER EYE battle it out to see who is the most charming using cheesy pick up lines.

Watch Queer Eye, Only on Netflix

Netflix is the world's leading internet entertainment service with over 148 million paid memberships in over 190 countries enjoying TV series, documentaries and feature films across a wide variety of genres and languages. Members can watch as much as they want, anytime, anywhere, on any internet-connected screen. Members can play, pause and resume watching, all without commercials or commitments.

VIDEO: QUEER EYE Hosts Try Out Cheesy Pick Up Lines In A Charm Battle
Click Here to Watch the Video!play



Related Articles View More TV Stories

More Hot Stories For You

  • London's Queen's Theatre, Home To LES MISERABLES, Renamed The Sondheim Theatre
  • Meet the Current Cast of MEAN GIRLS on Broadway!
  • Meet the Current Cast Keeping FROZEN Cool In Summer
  • Photo Flash: Disney Releases THE LION KING Cast Photo

    • Before you go...

    Never Miss a Story
    Like Us On Facebook
    Follow Us On Twitter
    Follow Us On Instagram instagram
       
    popup