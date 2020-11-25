VIDEO: President Barack Obama Shares His Frustrations About The White House's Pandemic Response on THE LATE SHOW WITH STEPHEN COLBERT
Watch the interview with the former president below.
President Barack Obama is frustrated by the "shambolic nature of the government response" to the pandemic, but he has high hopes for America under the incoming Biden-Harris administration.
Watch the clip from "The Late Show With Stephen Colbert" below.
