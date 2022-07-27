VIDEO: Post Malone Releases 'Runaway Tour' Documentary Trailer

Amazon Freevee announced the August 12 premiere date for Post Malone: Runaway, a one-hour documentary from Emmy award-winning studio Pulse Films, a part of Vice Media Group, showcasing the story of Grammy-nominated, three-times diamond-certified artist Post Malone's first arena tour. The film, which marks the service's second Original movie, will feature exclusive backstage access, live performances, and intimate interviews.

In September 2019, Post Malone's Runaway Tour marked a pivotal moment in the evolution of his career, where he stepped up and became this generation's undisputed rock star. Filmed just before COVID-19 grounded the tour-and whole world-to a halt, the film reveals unforgettable backstage access and peels back the curtain on Post Malone's world and his epic 37-date North American tour. The film takes viewers into the eye of the touring storm, while digging deep into the stories, songs, and characters that made up this now-legendary tour.

From Pulse Films and Federal Films, Post Malone: Runaway was created by BAFTA-nominated Hector Dockrill and written and produced by Sam Bridger and Casey Engelhardt. The film is executive produced by Dre London, Austin Rosen, Bobby Greenleaf, and Marisa Clifford.

"I already knew Post Malone was a force before going on tour. But then, after spending time with him, unfiltered, close, and personal, I very quickly realized he's unlike anything the world has seen before. He's a polymath, loyal to his art, a true 'rock star,'" said director Hector Dockrill. "Being on tour with Post is like every emotion hitting you at once, it's intense and it's wild, and our vision was to pull fans into the experience just enough to get a glimpse of this, while leaving the rest to the imagination."

"Post Malone is a once-in-a-generation artist. A musician who has consistently defied categorization and set his own creative agenda. At Pulse Films, we have always been drawn to creatives that break the mold, and so working with Post, his team, and label to document this legendary tour has been a privilege," said Sam Bridger, head of music documentaries, Pulse Films.

Watch the new trailer here: