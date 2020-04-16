VIDEO: Paul Scheer and Amy Nicholson Announce Today's AFI Movie Club Pick YANKEE DOODLE DANDY

Paul Scheer and Amy Nicholson from Unspooled announce today's AFI Movie Club selection: YANKEE DOODLE DANDY.

Watch the announcement video below!

The film appears on AFI's list of the most inspiring films and is ranked #18 on AFI's 100 YEARS OF MUSICALS!

The film's star James Cagney was the second person honored with the AFI LIFE ACHIEVEMENT AWARD - the inaugural recipient was noted film director John Ford. In this exclusive AFI Archive clip, watch James Cagney deliver his AFI LIFE ACHIEVEMENT AWARD acceptance speech!

FI Movie Club is a newly launched free program to raise the nation's spirits by bringing artists and audiences together - even while we are apart. AFI will shine a spotlight on an iconic movie each day, with special guests announcing select AFI Movies of the Day in short videos posted on AFI.com and social media platforms. Audiences can "gather" at AFI.com/MovieClub to find out how to watch the featured movie of the day with the use of their preexisting streaming service credentials. The daily film selections will be supported by fun facts, family discussion points and exclusive material from the AFI Archive to enrich the viewing experience. Audiences can continue the conversation online using the hashtag #AFIMovieClub.

