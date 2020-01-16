VIDEO: PROJECT BLUE BOOK's Aiden Gillen and Neal McDonough Might Believe in Aliens

Jan. 16, 2020  

The hit TV series, entering its second season, is based on true, top-secret investigations into UFOs and aliens by the government in the '50s and '60s.

Watch the clip from "Good Morning America" below!

Every weekday 7 a.m. - 9 a.m. GOOD MORNING AMERICA brings you the latest breaking news, expert analysis, helpful advice for everyday living, recipes from the best chefs in the country and live performances from the best musicians on television.

