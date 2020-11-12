VIDEO: Olivia Colman & Gillian Anderson Talk Specific Accents for THE CROWN on THE LATE SHOW
Stephen delights in discussing accents and acting.
Stephen delights in discussing accents and acting with Olivia Colman, who plays Queen Elizabeth, and Gillian Anderson, who plays Margaret Thatcher, in season four of "The Crown."
Watch the clip from "The Late Show With Stephen Colbert" below!
