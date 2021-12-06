VIDEO: Nicole Kidman Talks Becoming Lucille Ball on CBS SUNDAY MORNING

The cast of Being With the Ricardos sat down on CBS Sunday Morning to talk about the creation of the upcoming film.

Watch Nicole Kidman discuss working with Aaron Sorkin to become Lucille Ball in a new clip below!

Lucille Ball (Nicole Kidman) and Desi Arnaz (Javier Bardem) are threatened by shocking personal accusations, a political smear and cultural taboos in Academy Award®-winning writer and director Aaron Sorkin's behind-the-scenes drama Being the Ricardos.

A revealing glimpse of the couple's complex romantic and professional relationship, the film takes audiences into the writers' room, onto the soundstage and BEHIND CLOSED DOORS with Ball and Arnaz during one critical production week of their groundbreaking sitcom "I Love Lucy."

The cast includes Nicole Kidman, Javier Bardem, Jake Lacy, J.K. Simmons, Nina Arianda, Tony Hale, and Alia Shawkat.