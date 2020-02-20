Advertisement

VIDEO: Nick Kroll Talks About Kids Watching BIG MOUTH on THE KELLY CLARKSON SHOW

Article Pixel Feb. 20, 2020  

Nick Kroll's Netflix show "Big Mouth" is filled with adult humor, but he tells Kelly Clarkson that he's not worried about kids watching it - for a really special reason. Nick explains how his character, the Hormone Monster, can actually help kids talk about the feelings they have during puberty.

Watch the clip from "The Kelly Clarkson Show" below!

