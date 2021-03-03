VIDEO: Nick Jonas Wants to Charge Athletes for the 'Jonas Blessing'

Nick Jonas talks about his new album Spaceman and explains the "Jonas Blessing" and his return to The Voice.

Watch the clip from "The Tonight Show" below!

Nick Jonas has been in the theatre community since he was a child, acting in Les Miserables, Beauty and the Beast, Hairspray, and, most recently, How to Succeed in Business Without Really Trying.

Jonas toured the world with his brothers Joe and Kevin in the band The Jonas Brothers . He now has a solo music career.

The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon features hilarious highlights from the show, including comedy sketches, music parodies, celebrity interviews, ridiculous games, and, of course, Jimmy's Thank You Notes and hashtags!