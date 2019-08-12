VIDEO: Netflix to Premiere Season Three of THE CROWN This November
Netflix has announced the premiere date for season three of The Crown, which will debut on Sunday, November 17.
Season 3 is written by Academy Award® nominee Peter Morgan and stars Academy Award® winner Olivia Colman as Queen Elizabeth II, Golden Globe® nominee Tobias Menzies as Prince Phillip, Academy Award® nominee and Emmy® winner Helena Bonham Carter as Princess Margaret, Ben Daniels as Tony Armstrong-Jones, Josh O'Connor as Prince Charles, Erin Doherty as Princess Anne, Marion Bailey as The Queen Mother and Jason Watkins as Prime Minister Harold Wilson. The third season spans 1964-1977.