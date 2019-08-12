VIDEO: Netflix to Premiere Season Three of THE CROWN This November

Netflix has announced the premiere date for season three of The Crown, which will debut on Sunday, November 17.

Watch the date announcement below!

Season 3 is written by Academy Award® nominee Peter Morgan and stars Academy Award® winner Olivia Colman as Queen Elizabeth II, Golden Globe® nominee Tobias Menzies as Prince Phillip, Academy Award® nominee and Emmy® winner Helena Bonham Carter as Princess Margaret, Ben Daniels as Tony Armstrong-Jones, Josh O'Connor as Prince Charles, Erin Doherty as Princess Anne, Marion Bailey as The Queen Mother and Jason Watkins as Prime Minister Harold Wilson. The third season spans 1964-1977.





