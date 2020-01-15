VIDEO: Netflix Shares Trailer for Final Episodes of BOJACK HORSEMAN

Netflix has shared the trailer for the final episodes of Bojack Horsemen - watch below!

BoJack Horseman was created by Raphael Bob-Waksberg. The series is executive produced by Raphael Bob-Waksberg, Steven A. Cohen and Noel Bright. Will Arnett (Flaked, Arrested Development) and Aaron Paul (Breaking Bad) also serve as executive producers. BoJack was designed by graphic artist Lisa Hanawalt and animated by LA-based ShadowMachine. The show is a Tornante Production, brought to life by Michael Eisner's The Tornante Company.

The final 8 episodes of BOJACK HORSEMAN premiere January 31, 2020.

