VIDEO: Netflix Shares RAISING DION Season Two Trailer

Netflix has released the trailer for Raising Dion season two. The new season will be released on February 1.

Raising Dion follows the story of Nicole (Alisha Wainwright) and her son Dion (Ja'Siah Young) after Dion starts to manifest several mysterious, superhero-like abilities.

Two years after defeating the Crooked Man (Jason Ritter), Season Two follows Dion as he continues honing his powers with the support of his mom and Tevin (Rome Flynn), his Biona trainer who catches Nicole's eye. After befriending new student Brayden (Griffin Robert Faulkner) - a fellow powered kid - a series of alarming events unfold, and Dion learns that danger is still looming. Navigating twists, turns, and surprise visitors, Dion and Nicole must prevail again -- not just to save themselves, but the entire city of Atlanta.

Based on the comic book series by Dennis Liu, the cast features AJazmyn Simon (Kat Neese), Sammi Haney (Esperanza Jimenez), Ali Ahn (Suzanne Wu), Gavin Munn (Jonathan King), Aubriana Davis (Janelle Carr), Tracey Bonner (Simone Carr), and Josh Ventura (David Marsh).

Watch the new trailer here: