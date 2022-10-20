Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

VIDEO: Netflix Shares ALL QUIET ON THE WESTERN FRONT Trailer

The film is playing in select theaters now and will be released on Netflix on October 28.

Oct. 20, 2022  

Netflix has shared the trailer for All Quiet on the Western Front. The film is playing in select theaters now and will be released on Netflix on October 28.

All Quiet on the Western Front tells the gripping story of a young German soldier on the Western Front of World War I. Paul and his comrades experience first-hand how the initial euphoria of war turns into desperation and fear as they fight for their lives, and each other, in the trenches.

The film from director Edward Berger is based on the world renowned bestseller of the same name by Erich Maria Remarque.

The film was produced by Malte Grunert, Daniel Dreifuss, Edward Berger
Starring: Felix Kammerer, Albrecht Schuch, Aaron Hilmer, Moritz Klaus, Edin Hasanovic, Adrian Grünewald, with Thibault De Montalembert, with Daniel Brühl, and Devid Striesow.

Watch the new trailer here:



