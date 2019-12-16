VIDEO: Netflix Releases the Trailer for YOU Season Two

Netflix has released the trailer for season two of YOU, debuting on December 26, 2019!

When we last saw Joe (Penn Badgley) his heart was tragically broken and his past just caught up with him in the form of long-lost ex-girlfriend Candace (Ambyr Childers) -- a woman now hell-bent on teaching him a lesson. Season two finds him on the run from Candace -- leaving New York City for his own personal hell: Los Angeles. He's fresh out of an intense relationship that ended in murder. The last thing he expects is to meet an incredible new woman but he's falling in love again - with a woman named Love (Victoria Pedretti). Is history repeating? Or will this time be the real thing? Joe's just crazy enough to risk finding out.

Watch the trailer below!

The season two cast includes Penn Badgley (Joe Goldberg), Victoria Pedretti (Love Quinn), Ambyr Childers (Candace Stone), James Scully (Forty Quinn), Carmela Zumbado (Delilah Alves), Jenna Ortega (Ellie Alves), and Chris D'Elia (Henderson).

Developed by Sera Gamble & Greg Berlanti based on the book by Caroline Kepnes, You is produced by Berlanti Productions and Alloy Entertainment in association with Warner Horizon Scripted Television. Berlanti, Gamble, Sarah Schechter, Leslie Morgenstein, Silver Tree, Gina Girolamo, and Michael Foley are executive producers.





