VIDEO: Netflix Releases the Trailer for TOM PAPA: YOU'RE DOING GREAT!

Netflix has released the trailer for TOM PAPA: YOU'RE DOING GREAT! In this age of insurmountable consumption of media and where bad news travels fast from all directions, Tom Papa is here to proclaim You're Doing Great!, which is also the title of his debut Netflix comedy special. Life isn't perfect, it never has been and it never will be and Tom wants you to know that's OK! Life is rough, he gets it, and wants to remind us to take care of ourselves, embrace who you've become, and absorb the beauty of life. There are a lot of challenges and responsibilities we take on in life like family, work, climate change, social media, and living in New Jersey, but if we find someone who loves us for who we are, whether it be a human or a goldfish, Tom believes we'll be just fine.

Filmed in front of a live audience at the Victoria Theater at the New Jersey Performing Arts Center in Newark, Tom Papa: You're Doing Great! premieres globally on Netflix on February 4, 2020.

Watch the trailer below!

With more than 20 years as a stand-up comedian, Tom Papa is one of the top comedic voices in the country finding success in film, TV, radio, podcasts as well as on the live stage. A regular guest on The Joe Rogan Experience podcast and the late night TV shows, on February 4, Tom will premiere his fourth hour-long stand-up special, Tom Papa: You're Doing Great!, on Netflix. On May 12, Tom will release his second book, You're Doing Great!: And Other Reasons To Stay Alive, from St Martin's Press. Tom is host of the daily Netflix radio show, What A Joke With Papa And Fortune, on SiriusXM's Netflix Channel, airing Mondays through Thursdays from 10:00 AM - Noon ET, and he is host of the hit podcast and SiriusXM show, Come to Papa. He is a writer and regular performer on the nationally Syndicated radio show, Live From Here, heard by 2.6 million fans weekly.

Tom was seen alongside Michael Douglas and Matt Damon in the HBO film, Behind the Candelabra, he starred opposite Matt Damon in the Steven Soderbergh film, The Informant, and appeared in the film Analyze That opposite Robert DeNiro.

On the small screen, Tom hosted his own Food Network TV series, Baked; he was seen alongside Clive Owen in Steven Soderbergh's CineMax series, The Knick; he was personally chosen by Jerry Seinfeld to host the NBC series, The Marriage Ref; he had a recurring role opposite Julia Louis-Dreyfus on the CBS series, The New Adventures of Old Christine; and starred in his own NBC series, Come to Papa.





