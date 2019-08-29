VIDEO: Netflix Releases Trailer for TALL GIRL

Netflix has released the first trailer for Tall Girl. The film follows Jodi, the tallest girl in her high school, who has always felt uncomfortable in her own skin. But after years of slouching, being made fun of, and avoiding attention at all costs, Jodi finally decides to find the confidence to stand tall.

Ava Michelle, who is 6 feet and 1 inch tall, will play Jodi. Griffin Gluck plays Jack Dunkleman, Jodi's best friend. Luke Eisner stars as Stig, a handsome - and equally tall - Swedish foreign exchange student. Sabrina Carpenter stars as Harper, Jodi's beautiful and extremely melodramatic pageant-winning older sister. Paris Berelc stars as Liz, the unconventional best friend of Jodi's tormentor. Rounding out Jodi's family is Steve Zahn as Richie Kreyman, Jodi's manic and anxious dad with a big heart and Angela Kinsey as Helaine Kreyman, Jodi's former pageant-queen mom who struggles to connect with her daughter.

Watch the trailer below!

Tall Girl arrives on Netflix September 13.





