VIDEO: Netflix Releases Trailer for RAISING DION, Starring Alisha Wainwright, Ja'Siah Young, and Michael B. Jordan

Netflix has released the trailer for Raising Dion, starring Alisha Wainwright, Ja'Siah Young, and Michael B. Jordan.

Raising Dion follows the story of a woman named Nicole (Alisha Wainwright), who raises her son Dion (newcomer Ja'Siah Young) after the death of her husband, Mark (Michael B. Jordan). The normal dramas of raising a son as a single mom are amplified when Dion starts to manifest several mysterious, superhero-like abilities. Nicole must now keep her son's gifts secret with the help of Mark's best friend Pat (Jason Ritter), and protect Dion from antagonists out to exploit him while figuring out the origin of his abilities.

Watch the trailer below!

Raising Dion launches on Netflix October 4, 2019.





