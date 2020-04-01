VIDEO: Netflix Releases Trailer for LA ORIGINALS

Apr. 1, 2020  

Netflix has released the trailer for LA Originals, an exploration of the culture and landmarks of the chicano and street art movement that cemented Mister Cartoon and Estevan Oriol's status as behind-the-scenes hip hop legends.

LA Originals features Estevan Oriol, Mister Cartoon, Eminem, Snoop Dogg, Cypress Hill, Blink 182, Michelle Rodriguez, Wilmer Valderrama, Danny Trejo, and George Lopez.

Watch the trailer below!

LA Originals will be released on April 10!

